A train derails at 125th Street, mass service changes ensue

Updated, 12:49 p.m.: There are additional subway changes now in effect due to this morning’s A train derailment at 125th Street in Harlem.

There are no A trains between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and 168th Street in both directions. An A train shuttle is in service between 168th Street and Inwood-207 Street in both directions.

There are no D trains between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and 161st Street-Yankee Stadium in either direction. A D shuttle is running in both directions between Yankee Stadium and Norwood-205th Street.

As a result, F trains will run on the G line from Bergen Street to Court Square and then on the E line to Jackson Heights-Roosevelt.

For the most current info, visit MTA.info or follow @NYCTSubway on Twitter.

Original story, 11:18 a.m.: Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries when an A train derailed at the 125th Street/St. Nicholas Avenue station in Harlem Tuesday morning, officials said.

The derailment, which was caused by a power outage, the MTA said according to the New York Post, occurred just around 10:15 a.m. One commuter tweeted that the “lights went out and train halted just shy” of the station, and all A train passengers were evacuated. Other commuters reported the train crashed and that there was smoke and sparks.

Lights went out and train halted just shy of the 125th street stop of the A train. Passengers slowly let out. @MTA investigating. #nyc pic.twitter.com/N47d2GrGEC — Jackie Faherty (@jfaherty) June 27, 2017

The incident is affecting train service all along the A, B, C and D trains in both directions.

There is no A service between 207th Street and Jay Street-MetroTech, while C train service is suspended between Euclid Avenue and 168th Street in both directions.

B train service is also suspended in both directions from Brighton Beach to 145th Street, and there are no D trains from 42nd Street-Bryant Park to 161st Street-Yankee Stadium in both directions. However, this is a shuttle D train traveling in both directions from the Yankee Stadium stop to Inood-205th Street.

Mass delays are expected along the A, B, C, D, E and F lines as a result.

Additionally, northbound E and M trains are delayed due to a rail condition at Court Square.

They said it wasn't because there is no power at 125th street. What's the real story? — 🤦🏽‍♀️ (@G_Na002) June 27, 2017

A, B, C and D service changes, due to a derailment at 125 St. Personnel have responded and evacuated all customers with no major injuries. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 27, 2017

Personnel have responded at 125 St and evacuated all customers with no major injuries. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 27, 2017

Emergency responders are on the scene b/t 125 St & 59 St to move the train safety. Do not get off trains. Wait for directions from crews. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 27, 2017

#FDNY is on scene of a subway incident at 125 St/St Nicholas Ave MN. There are currently 3 non life-threatening injuries reported — FDNY (@FDNY) June 27, 2017