A train derails at 125th Street, mass service changes ensue

Three straphangers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the FDNY said.
By
Nikki M. Mascali
 Published : June 27, 2017 | Updated : June 27, 2017
Three suffered minor injuries when an A train derailed at 125th Street in Harlem.

Updated, 12:49 p.m.: There are additional subway changes now in effect due to this morning’s A train derailment at 125th Street in Harlem.

There are no A trains between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and 168th Street in both directions. An A train shuttle is in service between 168th Street and Inwood-207 Street in both directions.

There are no D trains between 59th Street-Columbus Circle and 161st Street-Yankee Stadium in either direction. A D shuttle is running in both directions between Yankee Stadium and Norwood-205th Street.

As a result, F trains will run on the G line from Bergen Street to Court Square and then on the E line to Jackson Heights-Roosevelt.

For the most current info, visit MTA.info or follow @NYCTSubway on Twitter. 

Original story, 11:18 a.m.: Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries when an A train derailed at the 125th Street/St. Nicholas Avenue station in Harlem Tuesday morning, officials said.

The derailment, which was caused by a power outage, the MTA said according to the New York Post, occurred just around 10:15 a.m. One commuter tweeted that the “lights went out and train halted just shy” of the station, and all A train passengers were evacuated. Other commuters reported the train crashed and that there was smoke and sparks.

The incident is affecting train service all along the A, B, C and D trains in both directions.

There is no A service between 207th Street and Jay Street-MetroTech, while C train service is suspended between Euclid Avenue and 168th Street in both directions.

B train service is also suspended in both directions from Brighton Beach to 145th Street, and there are no D trains from 42nd Street-Bryant Park to 161st Street-Yankee Stadium in both directions. However, this is a shuttle D train traveling in both directions from the Yankee Stadium stop to Inood-205th Street.

Mass delays are expected along the A, B, C, D, E and F lines as a result.

Additionally, northbound E and M trains are delayed due to a rail condition at Court Square.

For the most up-to-date info, visit MTA.info for follow @NYCTSubway on Twitter.  

 

Tags:MTAharlemNew York CityCommuting
