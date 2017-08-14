Trump to arrive in NYC today after protests at Trump Tower

After delaying his visit, President Trump is expected to arrive in New York today amidst protests over his response to the violence in Charlotte.

President Trump is expected to arrive in New York today, just one day after protestors gathered in front of Trump Tower, some denouncing him while others shouted back, echoing the tensions felt in Charlottesville.

The President’s visit was originally scheduled for Sunday but was delayed, and it’s possible he may not arrive today either, Mayor de Blasio said in a statement, stressing that the plans are liable to change. Trump plans to remain in the city through Wednesday evening and will likely stay in Trump Tower, according to the Mayor. However, if he leaves the building, the NYPD will be on watch to maintain security.

De Blasio also stressed yesterday that New Yorkers steer clear of the tower if possible, stating, “ I do want to remind all New Yorkers, as long as President Trump is in town at Trump Tower if you have any ability to avoid that part of Midtown, please do.”

As the city awaits Trump’s arrival, the mayor has continued to demand that he explicitly condemn violence on the part of white supremacists during a rally Saturday during which one person was killed and more than a dozen were injured.

“The President of the United States needs to do more” de Blasio said. “President Trump needs to speak out. He needs to say this was an act of domestic terror. He needs to condemn the white supremacist movement clearly. It’s not hard to do. He needs to recognize what a danger this right wing, white supremacist is to our country.”