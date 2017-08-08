Trump to visit NYC next week after months away

The president took to Twitter to announce his first visit to New York since May.

President Trump announced yesterday in a tweet that he will be returning to New York in a few days for the first time since the spring. Although he’s currently vacationing at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course, the president implied he wasn’t spending his time brushing up on his putting skills.

“Working hard from New Jersey while White House goes through long planned renovation,” he wrote. “Going to New York next week for more meetings.”

Trump’s New York appearances are typically met with protests, sometimes causing increased security to swarm the front of Trump Tower. While it no longer faces the massive shouting crowds it once did in the wake of the election, The New Yorker recently released an article exploring the lives of a few dedicated activists in the building who still engage in various forms of protest inspired by Occupy Wall Street tactics.

Trump’s last visit to the city was in May when he arrived to meet with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the Intrepid, the historic aircraft carrier in Midtown.