Uber and MetLife Stadium are teaming up

Uber and MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and the New York Jets, announced on Thursday that they are teaming up to give sports fans and concertgoers another option besides waiting in a crowded parking lot.

MetLife Stadium has chosen Uber as its official ridesharing partner, and to celebrate, new Uber riders can get their first ride free. Just use the code METLIFE2017 when you sign up to get your first ride, up to $20, free.

“We’re excited to partner with Uber to provide another convenient transportation option for our guests attending events at MetLife Stadium,” said MetLife Stadium President and CEO Ron VanDeVeen.

There will be an official pickup area in parking lot E for anyone using the ridesharing app to leave the stadium, starting with this Sunday’s Hot 97 Summer Jam concert. The pickup area will be marked with physical Uber signs and an in-app feature.

Here are some tips from Uber so you can ride like a pro:

- When leaving the stadium, open the app, enter your destination, then follow the in-app directions to the designated pickup area located at parking lot E.

- The area surrounding MetLife Stadium will be crowded after an event, so use your app to call or text your driver if you’re having trouble connecting, and remember to make sure you’re getting into the right car by confirming the driver’s name and license plate number.

“Uber couldn’t be more excited to begin this partnership with MetLife Stadium,” said the transportation company's General Manager Sarfraz Maredia. “Whether you’re going to a football game or to see your favorite band, we’ll help you leave the keys at home and connect with an affordable, convenient ride.”

MetLife Stadium seats 82,500, making it one of the largest in the National Football League. It is the only active stadium with two home NFL teams. The stadium hosts 20 NFL games per season, more than any other venue.