Violence erupts on West Indian Day Parade route

Although security was heightened at this years festivities, one shooting and a stabbing occurred Monday.

Although security had been tightened at the West Indian Day Parade, violence erupted along the parade route on Monday evening.

While the parade itself was peaceful and well-attended by smiling marchers celebrating their heritage, one shooting and a stabbing occurred. However, it is not yet clear whether the events had any connection to the festivities.

According to authorities, the shooting happened in Crown Heights at 672 Eastern Parkway just before 5 p.m., and a 20-year-old man suffered a stabbing less than two hours later. The shooting victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and should be fine, but the condition of the stabbing victim is not yet available.

While police had cracked down on security measures this year because of past violence, some paradegoers were notably upset about checkpoint delays and the change in the atmosphere of the celebration.