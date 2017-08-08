Webster Hall to rock one last time in ‘The End of an Era’ show before yearlong closing

Webster Hall will put on its last show on Thursday night before closing for a year of renovations then reopening under new ownership.

Famed concert venue Webster Hall will close for a year of repairs and will reopen under new ownership. (Photo by David J. Lee via Flickr)

After more than a century in operation, Manhattan’s famed Webster Hall will close its doors for a year of renovations. On Thursday, rapper Action Bronson will take the stage for the venue’s last night of events in the historic space that was sold in a deal estimated to be worth $35 million.

But don’t worry; it’ll still be a nightclub, just under different ownership. The Hall’s new proprietors are AEG and Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment, and bookings will be done by The Bowery Presents once the venue reopens.

Despite the sad news, Webster Hall has been making the most of its final nights of performances in what is being dubbed its "End of an Era" celebration. Some of the acts have been kept secret until mere days before their shows, with Nine Inch Nails making a surprise appearance last week. And there doesn’t appear to be a curfew. Skrillex, along with other artists, led a crazed all-nighter beginning on Saturday and lasting into Sunday until almost 7 a.m. when security staff shut down the music.