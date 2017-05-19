NYC weekend street closures: Brooklyn Half Marathon, Turkish Day Parade and more

This weekend there will be several parades, festivals and races in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens that will cause several street closures and delays around town including the Brooklyn Half Marathon, the NYPD Memorial 5K Run, Turkish Day Parade, New York AIDS Walk and the Ninth Avenue International Food Festival, which takes place on both Saturday and Sunday. Plan ahead and use public transportation.
On Saturday, May 20, The Airbnb Brooklyn Half Marathon, the largest half marathon in the country, starts near the Brooklyn Museum and ends at the Coney Island Boardwalk. Expect several streets to be closed in those areas beginning as early 7 a.m.
The Turkish Day Parade will take place beginning at 10 a.m. Expect several streets to be closed in areas near Madison Avenue and 51st Street.
According to the New York City Police Department and the Department of Transportation, expect the following streets to be closed this weekend for parades, festivals, and other events.
Weekend Street Closures
SATURDAY
Brooklyn Half Marathon
The following streets will be closed Sunday in Brooklyn from 7 a.m. to 12 noon:
Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Bedford Avenue
Washington Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard
Empire Boulevard between Washington Avenue and Flatbush Avenue
Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Grand Army Plaza
Grand Army Plaza (Entire Circle)
Ocean Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Parkside Avenue
Parkside Avenue between Ocean Avenue and Park Circle
West Lake Drive between East Drive and South Lake Drive
South Lake Drive between West Lake Drive and East Lake Drive
East Lake Drive between South Lake Drive and East Drive
West Drive between East Drive and West Lake Drive
Park Circle between South Lake Drive and Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp
Ocean Parkway between Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp and Surf Avenue
Surf Avenue between Ocean Parkway and West 10th Street
Boardwalk between West 10th Street and Stillwell Avenue
West 10th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk
Miscellaneous:
West 15th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk
Surf Avenue between West 10th Street and West 19th Street
Stillwell Avenue between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk
Turkish Day Parade
The following streets will be closed in Manhattan from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
52nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
53rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
51st Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue
Madison Avenue between 53rd Street and 47th Street
47th Street between Madison Avenue and 1st Avenue
2nd Avenue between 45th Street and 47th Street
45th Street between 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue
47th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue
49th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue
5th Avenue between 51st Street and 53rd Street (Eastside)
Park Avenue between 51st Street and 53rd Street (Westside)
2nd Avenue between 48th Street and 50th Street
46th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue
Ninth Avenue International Food Festival (Saturday and Sunday)
The following streets will be closed Saturday in Manhattan from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
9th Avenue between 42nd Street and 57th Street
West 45th Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue
West 48th Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue
West 50th Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue
West 53rd Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue
West 54th Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue
Dance Parade
The following streets will be closed Saturday in Manhattan from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.:
21st Street between Park Avenue South and 5th Avenue
22nd Street between Park Avenue South and 5th Avenue
Broadway between 21st Street and 23rd Street
Broadway between 21st Street and 17th Street
Union Square West between 17th Street and 14th Street
University Place between 14th Street and 8th Street
8th Street between University Place and 3rd Avenue
St Marks Place between 3rd Avenue and Avenue A
Avenue A between 7th Street and 12th Street
10th Street between Avenue A and Avenue B
7th Street between Avenue A and Avenue B
March Against Monsanto
The following streets will be closed in Manhattan from 12 noon to 3:30 p.m.:
6th Avenue between 40th Street and 42nd Street (Eastside2 lanes only)
6th Avenue between 42nd Street and 59th Street (Eastside 2 lanes only)
59th Street between 6th Avenue and Columbus Circle (Northside only)
Columbus Circle between Central Park South and Broadway
Broadway between Columbus Circle and 64th Street (Northbound lanes only)
64th Street between Broadway and Central Park West
Central Park West between 64th Street and 61st Street
SUNDAY
Nepal Day Parade
The following streets in Manhattan will be closed from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.:
38th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
Madison Avenue between 38th Street and 27th Street
27th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
16th Annual NYPD Memorial 5K Run
The following streets in Manhattan will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:
Liberty Street between South End Avenue and West Street
West Street between Albany Street and West 12th Street (Southbound lanes only)
West Street between Chambers Street and North Moore Street
AIDS Walk New York
The following streets will be closed in Manhattan from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
110th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard and Riverside Drive
Riverside Drive between 110th Street and 74th Street
74th Street between Riverside Drive and Central Park West
Central Park West between 74th Street and 72nd Street
72nd Transverse between Central Park West and East Drive (Inside Central Park)
Bronx Week Festival and Unity Parade
The following streets will be closed in the Bronx from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
Mosholu Parkway between Southern Boulevard and Hull Avenue
Mosholu Parkway between Hull Avenue and Van Cortlandt Avenue
Mosholu Parkway between Van Cortlandt Avenue and Gun Hill Road
Mosholu Parkway between Bainbridge Avenue and Van Cortlandt Avenue East
Main Road Only