NYC weekend street closures: Brooklyn Half Marathon, Turkish Day Parade and more

This weekend there will be several parades, festivals and races in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens that will cause several street closures and delays around town including the Brooklyn Half Marathon, the NYPD Memorial 5K Run, Turkish Day Parade, New York AIDS Walk and the Ninth Avenue International Food Festival, which takes place on both Saturday and Sunday. Plan ahead and use public transportation.

On Saturday, May 20, The Airbnb Brooklyn Half Marathon, the largest half marathon in the country, starts near the Brooklyn Museum and ends at the Coney Island Boardwalk. Expect several streets to be closed in those areas beginning as early 7 a.m.

The Turkish Day Parade will take place beginning at 10 a.m. Expect several streets to be closed in areas near Madison Avenue and 51st Street.

According to the New York City Police Department and the Department of Transportation, expect the following streets to be closed this weekend for parades, festivals, and other events.

Weekend Street Closures

SATURDAY

Brooklyn Half Marathon

The following streets will be closed Sunday in Brooklyn from 7 a.m. to 12 noon:

Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Bedford Avenue

Washington Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Empire Boulevard between Washington Avenue and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza (Entire Circle)

Ocean Avenue between Flatbush Avenue and Parkside Avenue

Parkside Avenue between Ocean Avenue and Park Circle

West Lake Drive between East Drive and South Lake Drive

South Lake Drive between West Lake Drive and East Lake Drive

East Lake Drive between South Lake Drive and East Drive

West Drive between East Drive and West Lake Drive

Park Circle between South Lake Drive and Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp

Ocean Parkway between Ocean Parkway Entrance Ramp and Surf Avenue

Surf Avenue between Ocean Parkway and West 10th Street

Boardwalk between West 10th Street and Stillwell Avenue

West 10th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

Miscellaneous:

West 15th Street between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

Surf Avenue between West 10th Street and West 19th Street

Stillwell Avenue between Surf Avenue and Boardwalk

Turkish Day Parade

The following streets will be closed in Manhattan from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

52nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

53rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

51st Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue

Madison Avenue between 53rd Street and 47th Street

47th Street between Madison Avenue and 1st Avenue

2nd Avenue between 45th Street and 47th Street

45th Street between 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue

47th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue

49th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue

5th Avenue between 51st Street and 53rd Street (Eastside)

Park Avenue between 51st Street and 53rd Street (Westside)

2nd Avenue between 48th Street and 50th Street

46th Street between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue

Ninth Avenue International Food Festival (Saturday and Sunday)

The following streets will be closed Saturday in Manhattan from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

9th Avenue between 42nd Street and 57th Street

West 45th Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 48th Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 50th Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 53rd Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 54th Street between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue

Dance Parade

The following streets will be closed Saturday in Manhattan from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.:

21st Street between Park Avenue South and 5th Avenue

22nd Street between Park Avenue South and 5th Avenue

Broadway between 21st Street and 23rd Street

Broadway between 21st Street and 17th Street

Union Square West between 17th Street and 14th Street

University Place between 14th Street and 8th Street

8th Street between University Place and 3rd Avenue

St Marks Place between 3rd Avenue and Avenue A

Avenue A between 7th Street and 12th Street

10th Street between Avenue A and Avenue B

7th Street between Avenue A and Avenue B

March Against Monsanto

The following streets will be closed in Manhattan from 12 noon to 3:30 p.m.:

6th Avenue between 40th Street and 42nd Street (Eastside2 lanes only)

6th Avenue between 42nd Street and 59th Street (Eastside 2 lanes only)

59th Street between 6th Avenue and Columbus Circle (Northside only)

Columbus Circle between Central Park South and Broadway

Broadway between Columbus Circle and 64th Street (Northbound lanes only)

64th Street between Broadway and Central Park West

Central Park West between 64th Street and 61st Street

SUNDAY

Nepal Day Parade

The following streets in Manhattan will be closed from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.:

38th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Madison Avenue between 38th Street and 27th Street

27th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

16th Annual NYPD Memorial 5K Run

The following streets in Manhattan will be closed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Liberty Street between South End Avenue and West Street

West Street between Albany Street and West 12th Street (Southbound lanes only)

West Street between Chambers Street and North Moore Street

AIDS Walk New York

The following streets will be closed in Manhattan from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

110th Street between Adam Clayton Powell Jr Boulevard and Riverside Drive

Riverside Drive between 110th Street and 74th Street

74th Street between Riverside Drive and Central Park West

Central Park West between 74th Street and 72nd Street

72nd Transverse between Central Park West and East Drive (Inside Central Park)

Bronx Week Festival and Unity Parade

The following streets will be closed in the Bronx from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Mosholu Parkway between Southern Boulevard and Hull Avenue

Mosholu Parkway between Hull Avenue and Van Cortlandt Avenue

Mosholu Parkway between Van Cortlandt Avenue and Gun Hill Road

Mosholu Parkway between Bainbridge Avenue and Van Cortlandt Avenue East

Main Road Only