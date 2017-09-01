Here’s where New York took Lyft this summer

From stadiums and museums to shopping and nightlife hot spots, New Yorkers and tourists alike got around.

Citi Field was the most-visited stadium/venue in New York by Lyft riders this summer. (Facebook/Citi Field)

The Roof at Output in Brooklyn, which was the most-visited nightlife spot. (Facebook/Output)

Summer is soon to be a distant memory now that Labor Day weekend is upon us (sigh), and if you’ve been wondering how your fellow New Yorkers have spent these past few months, you’re in luck.

Ride-hailing service Lyft shared its top summer destinations in New York City with Metro.

"It's been a tremendous summer for Lyft in New York," said Vipul Patel, general manager of Lyft New York. "We have seen travelers taking Lyft rides to the airport and hotels; New Yorkers and visitors headed to baseball games, museums and landmarks; and shoppers using Lyft to run errands and explore new areas.”

So without further ado, inquiring minds, here’s where New Yorkers went this summer, though many apparently took to the skies to get out of Dodge as the No. 1 destination was LaGuardia Airport.

• Top museums

Metropolitan Museum of Art, American Museum of Natural History and Brooklyn Museum

• Top landmarks

Times Square, Empire State Building and One World Trade

• Top stadium/venue

Citi Field, Yankee Stadium and Madison Square Garden

• Top shopping destination

Queens Center, Chelsea Market and Ikea

• Top hotel



New York Marriott Marquis, The Standard High Line and The William Vale

• Top restaurant or nightlife destination

Output, Mr. Purple and Freehold

