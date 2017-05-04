Here’s where you can protest Trump during his NYC visit

President Donald Trump is set to return to New York City on Thursday for the first time since taking office in January, and he can expect to be greeted by a welcome wagon of protests across his hometown.

Trump will arrive in New York via JFK International Airport around 3 p.m., according to The New York Times, and will meet with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan shortly thereafter. On Thursday night, he will speak at a black-tie event at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Manhattan’s West Side.

New Yorkers can expect street closures in the vicinity of the Intrepid as well as near Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, where the president lived before moving to the White House, and where first lady Melania still resides with their 10-year-old son, Barron. The president is expected to stay at his home in Bedminster, New Jersey, about an hour’s drive from New York on the grounds of his Trump National Golf Course.