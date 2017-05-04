Here’s where you can protest Trump during his NYC visit

President Donald Trump is set to return to New York City on Thursday for the first time since taking office in January, and he can expect to be greeted by a welcome wagon of protests across his hometown.
Trump will arrive in New York via JFK International Airport around 3 p.m., according to The New York Times, and will meet with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the Peninsula Hotel in Manhattan shortly thereafter. On Thursday night, he will speak at a black-tie event at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Manhattan’s West Side.
New Yorkers can expect street closures in the vicinity of the Intrepid as well as near Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, where the president lived before moving to the White House, and where first lady Melania still resides with their 10-year-old son, Barron. The president is expected to stay at his home in Bedminster, New Jersey, about an hour’s drive from New York on the grounds of his Trump National Golf Course.
• Whose Streets? Our Streets! Keep Trump Out of New York!
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Trump Tower, 725 Fifth Ave.
According to its Facebook page, this protest, which is hosted by New York State Immigration Action Fund and The New York Immigration Coalition, aims to remind the president “and the whole country who these streets belong to, the PEOPLE!” and to “make sure he knows what real New York values are about.”
At the time of publication, 637 people have RSVPed to attend, with more than 3,000 interested in going.
• Rise and Resist!
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
West Side Highway at West 44th Street and 12th Avenue
Rise and Resist! is hosting this protest across from the Intrepid, where Trump is scheduled to speak Thursday night “to show the so-called president how unpopular and unwelcome he is in his hometown. We condemn Trump and his regime of hatred and discrimination.”
At the time of publication, 318 people said they are attending, with another 726 interested. The group is also organizing protests in Bedminster, New Jersey, where the president will be spending the weekend at his golf club.
• #ResistHere
2 p.m.-5 p.m.
DeWitt Clinton Park, 650 W. 54th St. and 11th Avenue
Resist Here and Working Families Party joined forces with several co-sponsors to host this protest just north of the Intrepid.
Attendees are encouraged to wear white “in honor of past immigrant and civil rights movements and bring pots and pans to join in a joyful Cacerolazo,” a noisy form of protest popular in Latin America, the event’s Facebook page said.
“We want to make it as difficult as possible for him to be able to just walk onto the Intrepid and give this speech,” Nelini Stamp of the Working Families Party told The New York Times earlier this week.
At the time of publication, more than 2,500 people are expected to attend with more than 8,500 interested.
If you have a protest you would like added to this list, please email nikki.mascali@metro.us.