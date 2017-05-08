Second driver charged in pregnant woman, unborn baby’s racing crash deaths

Montgomery County prosecutors announced Monday that they have arrested and charged the second driver involved in a fatal crash on Route 422 in February.

Evaughn-Sha Walters, 21, of Washington, D.C., was arraigned on Sunday. He is charged with the deaths of Marissa “Mickie” Kelly, 20, of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, who was 15 weeks pregnant, her unborn child and Anthony Rodriguez, 23, of Elmhurst, New York.

Kelly and Rodriguez were passengers in a 2007 white BMW 328xi being driven by Shone Santiago, 22, of New York City, as he raced with Walters around midnight on Feb. 4 in West Pottsgrove Township, according to prosecutors.

Santiago’s vehicle was reportedly traveling at 121 mph when he lost control of the vehicle, and it crashed through the right guardrail and went airborne. It traveled some 157 feet before flipping and landing on its roof. All three occupants were wearing their seatbelts.

Walters was driving a Toyota Camry at the time, and he reportedly called 911 to say he had witnessed the car go off the road after the crash but did not acknowledge that he was racing.

Cell phone video recovered from his phone showed him racing Santiago on Route 100 an hour earlier, and the video shows Walters’ speedometer reaching 140 mph, according to prosecutors.

According to court documents, Walters told police in an interview that he and Santiago knew each other from Universal Technical Institute in Exton, Pennsylvania, a vocational school, and he acknowledged that the two had been drag racing that evening before the crash occurred.

They were driving in a 40 mph work zone at the time of the crash.

Santiago was also previously charged with third-degree murder charges for the deaths of both passengers and the unborn child. He is also charged with driving while under the influence of marijuana. Santiago suffered multiple injuries in the crash.