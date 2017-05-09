Bucks man faces 80 years for 'secret games' sex abuse

A 73-year-old Bucks County man faces up to 80 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Monday to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl multiple times in his home, during “secret games” he had played with the child.

According to information released by the Bucks Country District Attorney’s Office, Tony Carter, of the 600 block of East Street Road in Warminster, pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse in front of Judge John J. Rufe at Bucks County Common Pleas Court in Doylestown.

Law enforcement officials said that Carter’s crimes came to light in November, after the young victim told an interviewer at the Philadelphia Children's Alliance that she and Carter played secret "games" that she considered "bad."

These “games” consisted of oral sex and other violations, and had been going on for what law enforcement officials called “an extended period of time.”

Carter has not yet been sentenced. Law enforcement officials said that Carter will need to be screened in order to determine if he meets the criteria to be considered a sexually violent predator before his sentencing hearing.

However, the district attorney’s office said that each count that Carter admitted to carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison.