City Councilman Oh stabbed in robbery attempt

Republican City Council-At-Large member David Oh was recovering from surgery on Thursday morning after he was stabbed during a violent attack that occurred outside his Southwest Philadelphia home the night before.

According to the councilman’s office, after being stabbed on Wednesday, Oh underwent successful surgery overnight and is “expected to fully heal and return home soon.”

According to police, on Wednesday, May 31st, at about 9:43 p.m., the 57-year-old councilman was attacked after he arrived home along the 5800 block of Thomas Avenue. As Oh was unloading his vehicle, law enforcement officials said, he was approached by a black male – described as being in his 20s, with a medium complexion, scruffy beard and wearing black jeans, black sneakers, and a black shirt with white writing – who was armed with a knife.

Law enforcement officials said that the armed individual demanded Oh’s belongings and then stabbed the councilman once in his left side. The attacker proceeded to swing his weapon at Oh after the stabbing, but, police said, neighbors began to come out of their homes and the man soon fled, running westbound on Thomas Avenue towards Cobbs Creek Parkway.

Nothing was taken during the attempted robbery and, police said, Oh was immediately taken to Penn-Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment.

After the incident, City Council president, Darrell Clarke, (D-5th dist.) released a statement noting that council was monitoring Oh’s condition following the attack.

“We are aware of a reported violent attack on Councilman David Oh near his home and are closely monitoring his condition. David is a valued colleague with a young, beautiful family. We ask all Philadelphians to keep Councilman Oh and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” read the statement.

Mayor Jim Kenney also released a statement following the attack on Oh, imploring anyone who might have information on the incident to contact police immediately.

"We are all praying for Councilman Oh's quick recovery and thinking of his family during this incredibly difficult time. Whenever violence happens on our streets it is a terrible tragedy,” the mayor said in his statement. “When it happens near our homes, where we are supposed to feel safe, it is all the more devastating. Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call 911."

No one has yet been arrested, as of Thursday morning, police are still investigating the attack, and law enforcement officials believe the incident was motivated by robbery.