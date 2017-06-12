Drunk driver killed Port Richmond mom, injured son: police

A 39-year-old man from Northeast Philadelphia has been arrested and charged with murder by vehicle and related charges in a weekend hit-and-run that killed a young mother and injured her nine-year-old son.

Police have charged Ryan McHugh, of the 4700 block of St. Dennis Drive, with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence (DUI) and related charges after, police said, he drove his vehicle over the curb in Port Richmond on Saturday, June 10, striking the two pedestrians.

The woman killed in the incident was identified by CBS Philly as Rosa Lydia Rojas, who was struck while crossing the street with her son, Jaden.

The incident, law enforcement officials said, occurred at about 8:47 p.m. that night when a 2003 Dodge Durango, allegedly driven by McHugh, headed northbound on Aramingo Avenue, crossed over Tioga Street and jumped the curb, hitting the pedestrians who were walking southbound.

After striking both individuals, police said, McHugh’s vehicle struck a street light pole while the woman was trapped under the vehicle. Her son, police said, fell to the right of the truck. Police said that McHugh then ran over the injured woman and knocked down the light pole, dragging the pole along the street as he tried to drive away. He was arrested, police said, after his vehicle came to a stop.

The female victim, law enforcement officers said, was immediately taken to Hahnemann Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:19 p.m. while, her son was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital. As of Monday morning, police said the boy is in stable condition after suffering a broken leg and bruising.

McHugh, police said, was taken to Episcopal Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.