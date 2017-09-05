DUI charges for woman who plowed into eight at Labor Day block party

The motorist told police she was attempting to move her vehicle around the group of partygoers when suddenly the brakes failed.

A woman is facing DUI charges after running her car into a Point Breeze block party on Monday, striking eight people.

It was around 4 p.m. at the Labor Day celebration that attendees were stunned to see the car running directly into the crowd. The motorist, whose name has remained private, told police she was attempting to move her vehicle around the group of partygoers when suddenly the brakes failed on South Ringgold Street where she plowed into chairs, a tent and pedestrians.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, but victims were taken to area hospitals for evaluation after suffering bruises, bumps and pain. Especially troubling were reports that one of the victims is in the late stages of a pregnancy.

“It was horrifying,” said party attendee Kamilah Muhammad to CBS3. “Very horrifying. Everybody was screaming and hollering and crying.”