With Eagles legend looking on, NFL commits to help fund Philly after-school programs

With Philadelphia Eagles legend Ron Jaworski and the city’s mayor on hand, N.F.L. executives on Tuesday said the league had committed to helping the Philadelphia school district establish a flag football program for kids and help fund after-school programs.

This week, the National Football League has taken over Ben Franklin Parkway for its N.F.L. Draft extravaganza. Part of the festivities included Tuesday’s N.F.L. Draft Community Kickoff event at George A. McCall Elementary and Middle School in South Philly.

Jaworski, "Jaws," to fans, who is now an N.F.L. game analyst for ESPN, touted the league’s dedication to the community in announcing the flag football program.

“It’s really about our partner’s commitment to the community,” said the former star quarterback. “Not just the three days on the parkway, which is going to be phenomenal…but, it isn’t just about that, we wanted it to be about you, the young people.”

N.F.L. executives did not specify how much the league would donate for the afterschool programs, saying they were working with the district to determine its needs.

According to information released for the event, the funding, from the N.F.L. Foundation, will be “used to fund the expansion of flag football and supply key resources and equipment for in-school and after-school programs.”

Anna Isaacson, the leagues’ senior vice president of social responsibility, said the effort is just one step in the N.F.L.’s commitment to the Philadelphia community.

“We said for decades that the N.F.L. is all about football and community,” she told Metro. “We are committed to coming into a community and doing more there than just a game.”

Isaacson said the flag football program is a part of the NFL’s Play 60 program, which encourages kids to be more active.

“I feel like sports really bring people together,” she said. “Even if you’re not an N.F.L. fan, I’m sure you could be brought into the excitement of the moment.”

This week, the N.F.L. will offer flag football clinics and children from several schools throughout the city are invited. Also throughout the week, there will be an N.F.L. Play 60 Zone set up along the parkway for children to enjoy.

Mayor Jim Kenney, who attended the Tuesday event, is a big Eagles fan. “If you cut me open, I bleed green,” he said. He added that he was grateful for the N.F.L.’s planned donation.

“This league is committed to making sure our children are leading healthy and active lifestyles,” he said. “And they are going to do a lot in this regard in Philadelphia.”