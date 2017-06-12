Heat wave hits Philly

The Philadelphia School District will dismiss students in all schools and in the district’s early childhood centers at noon on Tuesday, as temperatures are expected to rise throughout the region.

It's the latest sign of an intense heat wave hitting the East Coast. But it's not expected to last much longer.

According to the National Weather Service, Philadelphia will be under a heat advisory from noon until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach at least 95 degrees in the city.

Philadelphia could also see thunderstorms on Tuesday night, as the National Weather Service is calling for a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening with a chance of showers continuing through Wednesday.

On Monday, the school district announced the shortened school day for Tuesday, noting that all after-school activities, athletic programs and professional development classes will also be cancelled due to the heat.

For more information, or to check for any changes to the Philadelphia School District’s early dismissals, please check http://www.philasd.org/. Also, updated information regarding dismissals will be available on the school district’s hotline at 215-400-INFO (4636).