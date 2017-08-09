Here are the Chipotles donating proceeds on Thursday to the PSPCA

Chipotle restaurants throughout Philadelphia and the region will donate 50 percent of sales to the PSPCA on Thursday.

Ginger, a Beagle mix adopted out by the PSPCA. (Charles Mostoller)

In commemoration of the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ 150th year of service this year, Chipotle restaurants across the Philadelphia region – including areas of South New Jersey and Central Pennsylvania – will donate 50 percent of supporters' sales to the animal rescue organization and shelter.

But, there's a small catch. In order for their sale to be part of the PSPCA fundraiser, customers must mention the fundraiser or show a flyer for the event.

According to information released Wednesday by Chipotle, 62 restaurants will donate 50 percent of all sales to the PSPCA if customers show a flyer or mention the PSPCA fundraiser.

This is the second year for this fundraising event held by Chipotle.

A full list of participating restaurants is available here and below:

In Philly, you can hit up the Chipotles at 1200 Walnut Street, 2327 Cottman Avenue, Drexel University, Liberty Place, 9173 Roosevelt Boulevard, at the Airport, 1512 Walnut Street, at Temple University and at UPenn.

· Abington – 1437 Old York Road, Abington, PA

· Airport Square – 30 Airport Square, North Wales, PA

· Ardmore (Main Line) – 133 W. Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA

· Bala Cynwyd – 4030 City Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

· Bethlehem – 1870 Airport Road, Allentown, PA

· Camp Hill – 3216 Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA

· Carlisle – 40 Noble Blvd., Carlisle, PA

· Cedar Crest – 3114 W. Tighman Street, Allentown, PA

· Central Lancaster – 2081 Fruitville Pike, Lancaster, PA

· Chambersburg – 975 Noland Avenue, Chambersburg, PA

· Concordville – 1751 Wilmington Pike, Glen Mills, PA

· Dickson City – 1245 Commerce Boulevard, Dickson City, PA9

· Doylestown – 569 N. Main Street, Doylestown, PA

· Exton – 241 North Pottstown Pike, Exton, PA

· Fort Washington – 1673 Limekiln Pike, Dresher, PA

· Freemansburg – 4743 Freemansburg, Easton, PA

· Gateway Wayne – 239 E. Swedesford Road, Wayne, PA

· Hanover – 32 Wilson Avenue, Hanover, PA

· Harrisburg – 5106 Jonestown Road, Harrisburg, PA

· Harrisburg – 3531 Union Deposit Road, Harrisburg, PA

· Havertown – 116 W. Township Line Road, Havertown, PA

· Hershey – 210 W. Chocolate Avenue, Hershey, PA

· King of Prussia – 160 North Gulph Road (Food Court), King of Prussia, PA

· King of Prussia – 620 West DeKalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA

· Lebanon – 1451 Quentin Road, Lebanon, PA

· West Chester – 101 Turner Lane (Turner Square), West Chester, PA

· Wilkes Barre – 280 Mundy Street, Wilkes Barre, PA

· Willow Grove – 2618 Moreland Road, Willow Grove, PA

· York – 2801 Concord Road, York, PA

· York – 890 Loucks Road, York, PA



· Lehigh Valley – 837 Lehigh Lifestyle Center, Whitehall, PA

· Lewisburg – 7431 West Branch Highway, Lewisburg, PA

· Marple – 400 S. State Road, Springfield, PA

· Mechanicsburg – 6455 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA

· Neshaminy – 3580 Horizon Boulevard, Trevose, PA

· Newtown Square – 3741 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA

· Philadelphia – 1200 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA

· Philadelphia – 2327 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

· Philadelphia – 3400 Lancaster Avenue (Drexel University), Philadelphia, PA

· Philadelphia – 1625 Chestnut Street (Liberty Place), Philadelphia, PA

· Philadelphia – 9173 Roosevelt Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA

· Philadelphia – 8500 Essington Ave. (Airport), Philadelphia, PA

· Philadelphia – 1512 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA

· Philadelphia – 1100 West Montgomery Avenue (Temple University), Philadelphia, PA

· Philadelphia – 3925 Walnut Street (UPenn), Philadelphia, PA

· Plymouth Meeting – 500 West Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, PA

· Reading – 2733 Papermill Road, Reading, PA

· Shrewsbury – 98 Sofia Drive, Shrewsbury, PA

· South York – 1923 Springwood Road, York, PA

· Springfield – 801 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, PA

· Trexlertown – 750 N. Krocks Road, Allentown, PA

· Warminster – 25 Street Road, Warminster, PA

· Warrington – 1513 Main Street (Valley Square), Warrington, PA

· Wayne – 309 East Lancaster Avenue



New Jersey



· Cinnaminson – 195 US 130, Cinnaminson, NJ

· Cherry Hill – 818 Haddonfield Road, Cherry Hill, NJ

· Deptford – 2000 Clements Bridge Road Suite 119A, Deptford, NJ

· Marlton – 500 Route 73 South Suite D-18, Marlton, NJ

· Mays Landing – 2220 Wrangleboro Road, Mays Landing, NJ

· Moorestown – 400 Route 38, Moorestown, NJ

· Mt. Laurel – 10 Centerton Road, Mt. Laurel, NJ

· Voorhees – 700 Haddonfield-Berlin Road Suite 40-C, Voorhees, NJ

· Turnersville – 629 Cross Keys Road Suite C, Sicklerville NJ