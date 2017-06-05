Hunt for escaped prisoner shutters Bucks Co. Schools

Schools in the Central Bucks County School District were closed on Monday, as the ongoing search for an escaped prisoner has kept the community sheltered in place during the early morning.

Doylestown Township lifted a “shelter in place” alert at about 5:45 a.m., but the hunt continues for a prisoner who, police said, escaped police custody on Sunday night.

The police are searching for 25-year-old, Daniel J. Selby Jr., of Fountainville, after – according to a report on NBC Philadelphia – he escaped in the area of Bristol Road and Lower State Road in Doylestown Township, after complaining that he felt sick when he was being transported by police.

Law enforcement officials said that Selby – who, court documents show has a long history of drug-related arrests – has no history of violence.

He was last seen, police said, at a 7-11 store in Edison, at about 4:30 a.m.

Police described Selby as being six-foot-tall, with brown hair and a “scruff beard.”

According to authorities, at the time of his escape, Selby was wearing an orange shirt, as well as a transportation belt and handcuffs. Law enforcement officials also believe he was wearing a white blanket around his waist to hide his handcuffs.

As of 9 a.m., police were still searching for Selby.