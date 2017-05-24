Man dies after triple shooting in Germantown

Three people were shot – one fatally – during a violent evening on Tuesday in the city’s Germantown neighborhood.

According to police, on Tuesday, May 23, at approximately 5:21 p.m., officers from the city’s 14th police district responded to a call of a person with a gun along the 5500 block of Heiskell St., just a block from the Germantown station on the Chestnut Hill East line of the Regional Rail.

When they arrived, law enforcement officials said, they found two shooting victims – Jeffery Jordan, 37 and a 28-year-old woman who was not identified by police. Jordan had been shot once in the chest and the woman was suffering from a gunshot wound to her right leg.

Police said that both victims were transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center where Jordan was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. As of Wednesday morning, the female was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police told 6ABC that Jordan was "at least one of the intended targets" of the shooting.

Also, a third victim in this shooting came to light later that evening, when a 26-year-old male, who police have not identified, showed up at Albert Einstein Medical Center after being taken there in a private vehicle.

Law enforcement officials said the third victim was found to have been shot twice in his lower back and was taken into the medical center in critical but stable condition.

According to police, the victims described the shooters as two offenders dressed in all black.

This investigation is ongoing, police said on Wednesday morning.