Pa. man heads to trial in 'furry' party sex abuse case

A 57-year-old Quakertown man will face prison for allegedly raping an 8-year-old boy, repeatedly over the course of several years, during “furry” parties that were held in Bucks County.

In a preliminary hearing held today, before District Justice Charles Baum in Perkasie, Kenneth C. Fenske, 57, of the 2700 block of N. Old Bethlehem Pike, will be held for trial on charges of child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful contact with a minor.

“This is a horrendous case,” said Josh Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, in a press release announcing the charges. “It is deeply disturbing to me not only as attorney general of Pennsylvania, but as a father of young children. We care about this victim and every victim of sexual abuse.”

According to police, Fenske was arrested in January as part of a ring of child predators who abused the boy repeatedly over the course of several years.

Fenske has been charged with sexually abusing the victim in 2009 at what investigators have called “furry parties.” At these events, police said, Fenske and four other defendants would dress up as animals in order to abuse the child.

Investigators said Fenske would dress up as a red fox known as “Lupine” and abuse the victim at a house that Fenske owns in Quakertown.

Police said the victim, who was only 8 years old when the crimes initially occurred, is now 16 years old and is currently receiving treatment and counseling for the abuse.

Along with Fenske, police have charged David Parker, 38, of Stroudsburg, in Monroe County with child rape, possession of child pornography and related charges. Craig Knox, 35, of Henrico, Virginia, has also been charged with child rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor and related charges. Also, Jeffrey Harvey, 40, of West Wyoming, Luzerne County, was arrested and charged with unlawful contact with a minor, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, attempted statutory sexual assault and related charges.

Police also said that Knox’s roommate, Stephen Taylor, 30, of Henrico, Virginia, was charged with bestiality and animal cruelty.