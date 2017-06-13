Philly Antifa woman charged with allegedly striking police horse at conservative rally

A Philadelphia woman attending an ACT for America Rally in Harrisburg, was arrested last weekend when she allegedly struck a Pennsylvania State Police horse in the side of the neck with a flag pole.

According to police, Lisa Joy Simon, 23, was arrested on Saturday after, at about 11:32 a.m., she “used a used a flag pole with a silver nail at the top of the pole” to strike a Pennsylvania State Police horse, named Samson, in the neck.

Simon was in attendance, police said, at an ACT for America rally – one of several marches held in protest of Sharia Law across the country last weekend – that was marching on the steps of the state capitol at N. 3rd and State Streets.

An ACT spokeswoman said Simon was not one of their members and was in attendance as part of a counter-protest.

"She doesn't fit the demographic and we do not believe she was with us," spokeswoman Carrie French said. "Other reports have said she was with Antifa."

Law enforcement officials said the rally marchers then headed north on N 3rd Street, into Harrisburg’s midtown area, and multiple Pennsylvania State Police mounted units were working to keep the marchers from blocking the 1200 block of N. 6th Street.

At that time, police said, Simon struck the police horse, Samson, in the neck and obstructed other officers from being able to move the crowd onto the sidewalk along that block. After the incident, police said that the officer and Samson were able to continue to work after suffering only minimal injury.

Simon was arrested and charged with assault to police, taunting police animals, prohibited offensive weapons, obstruction to law enforcement function, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.