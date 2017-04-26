Philly cop charged with child porn possession

A Philly cop was charged this week with sexually abusing children and possessing child porn, authorities announced.

Emmanuel Folly, 25, a three-year veteran of the force, was suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss after he was charged on Tuesday, the police department announced.

Folly's home on the 3300 block of N. 15th Street was first identified in March 2016 after Special Victims Unit investigating child pornography being shared on the internet allegedly traced one machine's IP address to that location, police said.

A warrant was executed at Folly's home where he lived with his parents on Nov. 17, 2016, and investigators seized a laptop, desktop computer and tablet, all of which were submitted to the FBI for analysis.

"It was determined that Officer Folly was the owner of the laptop computer and child pornography was recovered from that device," a police report stated.

An attorney representing Folly didn't respond to a call for comment on the charges.