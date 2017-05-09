Philly DA: No criminal charges in fatal Amtrak crash

Almost exactly two years after a fatal train derailment in Port Richmond, the Philadelphia’s District Attorney’s office announced that it will not charge Amtrak engineer Brandon Bostian in the fatal crash.

On Tuesday, the District Attorney’s Office said that, through the course of its investigation into what caused the May 12, 2015 crash along Amtrak’s Frankford Junction – which killed eight people and injured two hundred more - “two senior members of the office’s Homicide Unit worked closely with Philadelphia Police and Amtrak officials, including experienced train engineers,” and found no evidence of criminal intent.

"The evidence indicates that the derailment was caused by the engineer operating the train far in excess of the speed limit," the DA's office said in a statement.

However, they said there was not enough evidence to file criminal charges.

“We have no evidence that the engineer acted with criminal ‘intent’ or criminal ‘knowledge’ within the special meaning of those terms under Pennsylvania law for purposes of criminal charges," prosecutors said. "Nor do we believe there is sufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, criminal recklessness, which would be the only other basis for criminal liability."

The NTSB previously ruled that the derailment was caused by Bostian, of New York, losing "situational awareness" due to being distracted minutes before the train derailed by radio reports about a SEPTA Regional Rail train having its windshield shattered by a thrown rock.

Throughout their investigation, the District Attorney’s Office said that officials at the office worked with officials of the National Transportation Safety Board and thoroughly reviewed the NTSB report on the incident.

They also rode in the cab of a train along the route leading to the scene of the derailment, reviewed the audio tapes of what the engineer said and heard before the derailment, and reviewed the engineer's cell phone, cell phone records, and cell site data, prosecutors said Tuesday.

While the train was traveling in excess of the speed limit before the crash, the DA's office concluded that the investigation did not find “evidence sufficient to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the engineer ‘consciously’ disregarded the risk.”