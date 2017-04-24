Philly's most popular pothead in jail for weed party

A marijuana activist and comedian who has snubbed his nose at weed laws for years is locked up and facing drug charges after allegedly organizing a massive marijuana market/party over the weekend.

Nikki Allen Poe, 37, is charged with possession with intent to deliver, as well as conspiracy, causing a catastrophe, intentional possession of a controlled substance, use and possession of drug paraperhnalia, and possession of an instrument of crime with the intent of recklessly endangering another person, according to court records.

Poe, born Rich Tamaccio, is scheduled to have a status hearing on May 1. His bail was set at $250,000. Court records indicated he remained in custody on Monday morning.

Poe had organized the post-4/20 "Philly Smoke Sesh" market in a warehouse on the 4500 block of Worth Street in Frankford around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday night.

"We're doing this because marijuana is still illegal," one officer reportedly told marijuana activist Chris Goldstein, who was at the party but was not arrested.

PPD Narcotics (name covered) said "we are doing this because marijuana is still illegal" — Chris Goldstein (@freedomisgreen) April 23, 2017

.@PhillyPolice raid of marijuana party tonight included undercovers who bought tickets, led by Narcotics and SWAT. Open talk of planning. — Chris Goldstein (@freedomisgreen) April 23, 2017

Witnesses reported nearly 100 police officers raiding the warehouse, where guests paid $50 for entry to shop from vendors selling marijuana, edible cannabis products and other forms of the drug.

The police department reported confiscating 50 pounds of marijuana, 100 pounds of "THC-infused edibles," $50,000 in cash and four handguns.

A police report on said at their "investigation of large-scale marijuana sales" ended in 22 arrests, 19 males and three females. About 175 people were released without charges, police said.

Poe's South Philly home was simultaneously raided. Police said the investigation "is ongoing."

Additionally, police said the warehouse "was a fire and safety hazard due to crowd size, use of butane torches and presence of only one entrance/exit."

Poe was one of the faces of the marijuana legalization movement that successfully lobbied City Hall to decriminalize possession and public smoking of marijuana in Philadelphia in October 2014.

He previously organized a pop-up pot party at Eakins Oval near the Philadelphia Museum of Art and spoke at a rally in Harrisburg on Wednesday to push for full legalization of marijuana.