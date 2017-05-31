Police find chemical device in ‘clandestine laboratory’ in Manayunk

Police are investigating after officers discovered a “bucket of chemicals” with a timer attached to it, in what law enforcement officials called a “clandestine laboratory” in Manayunk on Tuesday.

According to police, at about 7:09 p.m. on Tuesday, officers in the city’s 5th police district, were flagged down in reference to a suspicious object at a home along the 200 block of Roxborough Avenue in Manayunk.

At that location, law enforcement officials said, the officers discovered a bucket full of “chemicals” – as of Wednesday morning, police hadn’t responded to questions asking what these chemicals may have been – with a timer attached to it.

According to the police, the fire board responded to the site and determined the bucket “was in the making of a clandestine laboratory.”

No injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating and this story will be updated as additional information is made available.