Police find chemical device in ‘clandestine laboratory’ in Manayunk

It sounds like an episode of "Breaking Bad," but it was in Manayunk.
Hayden Mitman
 Published : May 31, 2017
Philly police reported signs of a 'clandestine laboratory,' much like the meth-cooking operations depicted in TV's 'Breaking Bad,' pictured. (Courtesy of AMC)

Police are investigating after officers discovered a “bucket of chemicals” with a timer attached to it, in what law enforcement officials called a “clandestine laboratory” in Manayunk on Tuesday.

According to police, at about 7:09 p.m. on Tuesday, officers in the city’s 5th police district, were flagged down in reference to a suspicious object at a home along the 200 block of Roxborough Avenue in Manayunk.

At that location, law enforcement officials said, the officers discovered a bucket full of “chemicals” – as of Wednesday morning, police hadn’t responded to questions asking what these chemicals may have been – with a timer attached to it.

According to the police, the fire board responded to the site and determined the bucket “was in the making of a clandestine laboratory.”

No injuries were reported.

Police are still investigating and this story will be updated as additional information is made available. 

