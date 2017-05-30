Police ID 14-year-old killed on Memorial Day shooting in Kensington

On Tuesday morning, the Philadelphia Police Department identified the 14-year-old boy who was killed during a Memorial Day multiple shooting in Kensington that also injured a 16-year-old boy.

According to police, Tymier Fraiser, 14, was killed Monday evening following a shooting that occurred on the 2000 block of Orleans Street around 9:34 p.m.

Officers arriving to reports of shots fired in that area found Fraiser unresponsive in the street with gunshot wounds to his neck and back, police said. The boy was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital, where law enforcement officials said he was pronounced deceased at 10:03 p.m.

After the shooting, police found a second victim, a 16-year-old boy — whom police have not identified — along the 2000 block of Birch Street nearby, law enforcement officials said. The boy had suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder and, according to law enforcement officials, he was taken to St. Christopher’s hospital where he was listed in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

So far, police officials said there have been no arrests following the shooting of these two boys and they have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

This investigation is ongoing, law enforcement officials said.