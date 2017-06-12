Police identify suspect in toddler's shooting

The Philadelphia Police are seeking help to track down the man believed responsible for the May 19 shooting in the city’s Harrowgate neighborhood that injured a 25-year-old man and his one-year-old son.

On Monday, police released a photo of Revoire Harris, 25, whose last known address was along the 3300 block of Phillips Street in the city’s Fairhill neighborhood as a suspect in the shooting.

According to police, at about 9:17 p.m. on May 19, Harris and an unidentified male, fired sixteen shots at a home at 3318 Malta Street, striking a one-year-old boy multiple times, and hitting his 25-year-old father once in his right knee.

Law enforcement officials said there is now a warrant out for Harris’ arrest on charges of attempted murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Revoire Harris is asked to please contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911.