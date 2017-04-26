Police officer to face criminal charges for off-duty fatal car crash

Three months after a 50-year-old Northeast Philly man died in a car crash, the off-duty police officer driving the car is expected to face criminal charges Wednesday, reports and sources familiar with the investigation said.

Philadelphia Police Officer Adam Soto of the 24th District is expected to turn himself in to face charges of involuntary manslaughter and homicide by vehicle in the death of Daniel Dimitri, according to Fox29 and the victim's family.

"We anticipate that he will be charged today," said first assistant district attorney Kathleen Martin.

She declined to comment on whether two other off-duty officers reportedly involved in the crash, one of whom has since resigned, could face any charges.

"We're continuing to investigate," she said.

Dimitri died after being struck around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 31, while crossing the street near Cottman and Algon avenues near Northeast High School.

Soto, a three-year veteran of the force, was driving a silver 2015 Subaru at the time of the crash.

According to the original police report, he told investigators that as he was driving eastbound, Dimitri "ran across the street (non-crosswalk) into his path of travel" and he "was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian."

Dimitri was pronounced dead at Aria-Torresdale Hospital an hour later. A chef at Chuck’s Albi seafood restaurant, he was reportedly crossing the street to catch a bus to work at the time of the crash.

However, evidence has since come to light that Soto was possibly drag-racing with another off-duty police officer, according to friends of Dimitri's and Fox29.

Dimitri's family told the Inquirer that Soto was driving at a speed of 80 to 90 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

The other officer who was driving has not been identified. A third officer who was reportedly a passenger in Soto's car during the incident later resigned from the force, according to reports.

Dimitri's family said they want a full investigation and criminal charges filed against the other two officers involved in the crash as well.