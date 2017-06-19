PSPCA to celebrate 150 years helping animals

The Pennsylvania SPCA is set to kick off a birthday celebration this week to commemorate the organization’s 150 years of protecting animals in Pa.

On Wednesday, the PSPCA will kick off the anniversary celebration with a birthday party at the organization’s headquarters, 350 East Erie Avenue, at 1 p.m.

All Philadelphians and animal lovers are invited.

According to the PSPCA, the group started in 1867, when Colonel M. Richards Mucklé founded the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals after bearing witness to the mistreatment of horses in the city of Philadelphia.

With this action, the PSPCA said, Mucklé created the nation’s second oldest animal welfare organization, which has grown to protect animals of all kinds.

Throughout this week, several Philadelphia landmarks will light up in blue to commemorate in honor of the PSPCA’s birthday.

“Our 150th birthday is such an important milestone for the Pennsylvania SPCA and we’re delighted to share it with our community of pet lovers,” said Julie Klim, PSPCA CEO, in a statement on the celebration. "The animals we care for each and every day make such a profound impact on all our lives and we can’t wait to hear stories of how rescues have impacted others.”

Also, everyone is invited to celebrate by sharing a person story about the PSPCA here or, if you’d like to donate to the organization, visit their website to help the PSPCA meet their fundraising goal of $150,000 or, view their wish list of things they need.

For a full list of events and details, visit pspca.org.