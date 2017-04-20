Scientist claims dark matter-powered device can create nearly limitless energy

A scientist working in a lab in central New Jersey says he has discovered a nearly limitless source of energy that can solve the world's energy problems.

There's just one problem: most scientists think it's baloney.

But Dr. Randell Mills, inventor of the Suncell, has no doubt that his device could change the world.

“It is the pinnacle of the quest for the ultimate power source,” said Dr. Mills during an interview at Brilliant Light Power's laboratory. “It’s not a theory. What I did was just to take the natural laws, Newton’s laws from the 1600s and Maxwell’s laws from the 1800s, and use them to solve structurally what the atom is.”

The Suncell is based on Mills’ concept of the hydrino, which arises from his personal Grand Unified Theory of Classical Physics.

Hydrinos are created by compacting the orbital of electrons in the hydrogen atoms found in water, Mills said. This creates the hydrino, a form of dark matter, which releases tremendous light and energy, hotter than the surface of the sun. If captured through technology like solar panels, it could power cars, computers, home heating – everything, he believes.

What do other scientists have to say about it? "La-la land," said one. "BS," said another.

None agreed to go on the record discussing hydrinos. But their skepticism relates to the fact that the concept of the hydrino defies most of quantum mechanics and its understanding of subatomic particles.

No problem, Mills said. Quantum mechanics is wrong.

“I’m saying ‘physical laws apply to atoms.’ That’s provable,” he said. “They say the universe is pure math. … It’s like there’s some cabal of physicists that wants everybody to be stupid.”

Mills isn’t completely alone in his quest. Bucknell University professor and engineer Peter Mark Jansson ran experiments on the hydrino in 2010 at Rowan University, partly funded by Mills. He found the process was creating energy.

“There has got to be something in the reaction itself that creates this extremely high energy reaction,” Jansson said. “Dr. Mills and his scientists believe it is the hydrino formation. … They believe they've found the greatest discovery in recent history.”

Jansson argued that while Mills’ theories may not be accepted by mainstream science, he doesn’t think most scientists have given them a fair consideration.

“I have heard Nobel laureates say it’s a scam,” Jansson said. “How can you say that if you haven't done an experiment and tried to prove whether or not these guys are onto something novel?”

For Mills, who has been toiling on his project for more than two decades, it’s just a matter of perfecting the technology. So far, the hydrino has blown up or melted most of the devices he used to create it, he said. But Brilliant Light Power aims to soon be marketing Suncells that can help heat homes.

“Early on, I was subject to a lot of attacks,” he acknowledged. “Now we’re just refining it, and we’ll have a first model of a heater product … We wouldn’t have to pollute as much. That should really accelerate our quality of life.”