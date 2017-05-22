Shocking video shows Coatesville man mocking, assaulting disabled man

A 29-year-old Coatesville man was arrested earlier this month for allegedly assaulting a man who suffers from cerebral palsy outside of a convenience store, authorities said.

According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, Barry Baker of Somerset Drive was arrested after he was caught on surveillance video assaulting a 22-year-old man who suffers from cerebral palsy — a disorder that can impair muscle control.

In the video that was taken at about 2:30 a.m. on May 10 and shared by the DA’s office, Baker can be seen mocking how the victim walked after the victim parked his car at a 7-Eleven convenience store located at 200 S. High St. in West Chester.

Watch the shocking video below (incident begins at 0:56).

After the victim exited the store, law enforcement officials said Baker — who can be seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt in the video — continued to mock the man before punching him in the face without warning.

After the incident, police said, Baker could be seen fleeing the scene.

On Monday, the DA’s office announced that Baker has been charged with simple assault and related crimes.

Baker’s bail has been set at 10 percent of $25,000, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30.