South Jersey shelter offers discounts on kittens all summer

More homeless kittens than ever will be meowing for help in South Jersey this summer, and one animal shelter is offering discounted adoptions to help the cats find homes faster.

It’s kitten season, which means that we see a big increase in the amount of homeless kittens coming through our doors,” said Maya Richmond, executive director of the Voorhees, New Jersey-based Animal Welfare Association (AWA), in a statement. “It also means that adult cats can be overshadowed by their younger counterparts, and they might sit in the shelter for a longer period of time.”

So, AWA’s summer promotion, “It’s Raining Cats,” will offer steep discounts on adoptions.

From June 1 through July 31, 2017, you can adopt an adult cat from the shelter for $25, and a kitten for $50.

The shelter expected to be “flooded with homeless felines” over the summer, they said. They hope this promotion helps them save the lives of at least 350 cats and kittens.

Visit AWA online to learn more.