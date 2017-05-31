Southwest Philly man arrested for death of his 6-week-old child

Philadelphia police have charged a 31-year-old Southwest Philadelphia man with homicide after his 6-week-old child died due to multiple traumatic injuries, police said.

According to police, on Friday, at about 12:38 p.m., officers in the city’s 12th police district responded to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia after 6-week-old Omar Braxton-Cooper was brought into the facility.

The child was pronounced dead just three minutes before the officers arrived at the hospital, police said.

According to a law enforcement official, the child had “suffered multiple traumatic injuries throughout the body.”

Upon further investigation into the child’s death, police arrested the boy’s father, Omar Cooper of the 5800 block of Willows Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia, and charged him with homicide and related offenses in the death of his son.