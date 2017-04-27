Take a look inside Seth Williams' house

As he faces 23 federal corruption charges and a judge who has stated a trial must begin next month, D.A. Seth Williams has put his house up on the market.

CityandStatePA broke the story that Williams' Overbrook Farms home on Woodbine Avenue was listed on real estate site Trulia, with an asking price of $449,900.

The home features four bedrooms and two and a half baths, a two-car garage and an acre of land adjacent to Fairmount park, the listing states.

Real estate sellers often provide their own photography and it is likely Williams took the above pictures, from the ad. His photography gives an inner look at Williams' mentality as he faces his trial, sadly saying goodbye to the rooms where he has lived for years.

Williams has defied multiple calls for his resignation from his $175,752 a year as Philadelphia District Attorney since he was indicted in March for allegedly abusing his office for illegal gifts and favors.

While his law license is under suspension, legal operations at the D.A.'s office are continuing under first assistant district attorney Kathleen Martin. Williams' first defense lawyer actually begged off the case, saying Williams was unable to pay his legal fees. The judge overseeing the case has indicated he believe it is in the public's interest for the trial to begin in May, rather than a year after indictment as is typical for other high-profile defendants.

CityandStatePA noted that some of the items that are part of the evidence against Williams' are featured in the listing.

"The listing advertises a 'new roof' that Williams secured through undisclosed in-kind political donations and features a picture of a brown sectional couch at the center of a pending federal corruption case brought against the DA," they wrote.

Evidence in the federal indictment includes a text message from Williams, responding to a picture of a couch, "That is the exact one…but the special order color Chocolate."

Read the full ad at Trulia.