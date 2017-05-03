Teachers hurt in chaotic Cheltenham High School fight

Video has gone viral depicting a wild melee between students at Cheltenham High School in Wyncote, Pa. on Tuesday, during which at least one teacher was injured.

The video shows a woman identified as a substitute teacher attempt to break up a fight between female students, which started around 7:30 a.m., according to the Inquirer.

As the teacher intervenes, she is struck by a student fighting, and falls to the ground limp. Police and paramedics responded and the injured teacher was hospitalized for treatment.

Principal Ray McFall sent a letter to parents calling the violence “a gross violation of our code of conduct.”

The 1,500-student school in Montgomery County was briefly put on lockdown after the fight, with teachers told to lock their doors and keep students in class for an extended first period. Video of the fight went viral online.

The principal said that fighters and those who film fights will both be disciplined in his letter.

“Both behaviors are beneath us and reflect poorly on our larger population,” McFall wrote. "Those students who decide to fight in school intentionally compromise their right to learn in our school. Those who are found to have filmed a fight will meet with swift disciplinary actions.”

The students involved and the teacher injured were not identified.

No criminal charges were announced as of press-time.