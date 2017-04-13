 
Theft throws wrench into nonprofit's anti-blight work

Philadelphia Community Corps has had to interrupt operations after all its power tools were stolen.

By
Sam Newhouse
 Published : April 13, 2017 | Updated : April 13, 2017
Youths in training with Philadelphia Community Corps work at a demo site in South Philadelphia. The program is on halt after all its tools were stolen from another job site this week. Credit: Charles Mostollers

The fledgling nonprofit Philadelphia Community Corps, a deconstruction program that also trains Philadelphia youths, got a nasty setback this week when their entire supply of power tools was stolen.

“It is a hurtful violation when you're trying to create job opportunities for people who need them most,” Philadelphia Community Corps (PCC) executive director Greg Trainor wrote on Facebook after discovering the April 12 theft. “Now we can't do necessary work today because we don't have the tools we need. Unfortunately, this is a reality of working in construction & demolition that most contractors are familiar with.”

Trainor, a Temple University grad who got his start in disaster relief after Hurricane Katrina, founded PCC to help resolve Philadelphia’s blight problem.

The innovative program strips old properties of reusable construction materials and recycles them. Youths get job training in demolition and deconstruction while earning a paycheck. And property owners can get a tax deduction for donating the materials recycled out of their properties to PCC, which sells them at their Kensington shop.

The current project will be on hold until the organization is restocked with tools to do their work.

Approximately $2,000 worth of tools were stolen, including:

Corded DeWalt Sawzall 
Cordless DeWalt Sawzall
DeWalt 7" Angle Grinder 
DeWalt Circular Saw 
Bosch Hammer Drill & Bit Kit 
Black 7 Gallon Generator 
Three DeWalt Chargers & Batteries
Two Cordless DeWalt Drills
Two Drillbit Kits 
4.5" Ryobi Angle Grinders 
Bolt Cutters

PCC is asking if anyone can donate funds to help replace the tools or tools. Visit their online fundraising campaign here

