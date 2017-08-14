Two found dead in South Philly apartment

On Sunday, police found a man and woman dead in an apartment in South Philly.

The Philadelphia Police are currently investigating a double homicide after the bodies of a 50-year-old male and a 23-year-old female were discovered in a South Philadelphia apartment on Sunday night.

According to police, the pair, who have not yet been identified, were discovered unresponsive in a home along the 1300 block of Federal Street at about 11:42 p.m. on Sunday.

The couple's apartment was found ransacked when their “bloodied and bruised” bodies were found, according to a report on Philly.com.

However, a police representative could not confirm the report when contacted on Monday morning, saying it was too early in the investigation to provide additional information.

The law enforcement officials could only confirm that the two individuals were pronounced dead at 11:53 p.m. on Sunday and that there has not yet been an arrest in this incident.

This is a breaking news story on an ongoing investigation. It will be updated as more information is made available.