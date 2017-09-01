Vehicle recovered in fatal hit-and-run

On Friday morning, police recovered a vehicle that, law enforcement officials believe, is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Thursday.

According to police, in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 1, the Philadelphia Police recovered, what law enforcement officials believe is, the car responsible for fatally striking a 19-year-old bike rider at about 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Police said that the vehicle was discovered on the 500 block of W. Duncannon Street and it was positively identified by “a broken part of the bumper that was left at the scene” of the fatal crash.

The vehicle has been seized and the driver of the vehicle has been located, but police said, no charges have been brought against the driver at this time.

According to police, Lorenzo Velazquez, 19, of the 4200-block of N. Darien Street, was killed in a hit-and-run on Thursday, when he was traveling northbound on C Street at Ashdale Streets. At that time, police said, the driver of a vehicle was traveling along Ashdale Street and crossing over to C Street, with a green light, when the driver struck Velazquez.

After the crash, police said, the driver fled, heading along Ashdale Street toward Rising Sun Avenue, while Velazquez was thrown from his bike onto the eastbound side of the street, where he landed next to a parked and unoccupied vehicle.

Law enforcement officials said that, as a result of the crash, Velazquez suffered severe head trauma and he succumbed to his injuries at about 12:19 a.m., after being transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more information is made available.