WATCH: Good Samaritans defend woman from robbery in Center City

Four men stopped an attempted purse snatching on Father’s Day when they attacked a man who, police said, was kicking and dragging a woman along the sidewalk while he was trying to steal her purse in Center City.

Video of the incident is available here and below.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, when a 30-year-old woman was walking north on the 200 block of South 16th Street.

At that time, law enforcement officials said a black male — described as being about 50 years old, 6-foot-2 and weighing about 190 pounds — approached from behind and grabbed her purse.

The two struggled over the purse, with the attempted thief kicking the woman and dragging her along the ground by her wrist as he tried to pull her purse out of her hands, police said.

However, according to law enforcement officials, four good Samaritans who saw the struggle came to the woman’s aid, causing the wanted individual to flee west on Chancellor at 16th Street. One was a rear passenger on a motorcycle who jumped off to offer aid after the driver pulled over.

Law enforcement officials said that the woman suffered minor scratches on her neck, wrists and knees in the attempted robbery, but nothing was taken.

The Philadelphia police are asking for help from the public to identify the wanted individual who can be seen in the video. Law enforcement officials said he has a thin, muscular build, unshaven gray facial hair and short hair, and he was wearing a white tank top, tan pants, white sneakers and a dark colored hat at the time of the incident.

Anyone who might have information about this individual is asked to call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847. Tips can also be sent to police anonymously here.