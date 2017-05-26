WATCH: Man tries to rob WaWa with hypodermic needle.

The Philadelphia Police are seeking help from the public after a man attempted to rob a WaWa store in the city’s Port Richmond neighborhood with a hypodermic needle.

Surveillance video from the incident can be seen here.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 5:22 a.m. on Friday morning, after a man – described by police as being in his 30s, and wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, dark colored jeans, and dark colored shoes during the incident – walked into a Wawa located at 2535 Aramingo Avenue.

After wandering the store and grabbing some items, police said that the man approached the 24-year-old female employee and pulled a hypodermic needle, before pointing it at her and demanding money.

Police said at this point, the man become scared and ran off without taking anything. No one was injured in this incident.

The Philadelphia Police are asking anyone who may have any information about this crime or these wanted individuals to contact the Philadelphia Police’s East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or 3244. You can also leave a tip anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477), sending a text to PPD TIP (or 773847) or by clicking here.