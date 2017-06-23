WATCH: Police seek men who robbed Philly’s ‘House of Cheese’

Some muensters made off with a pile of cheddar from the House of Cheese grocery store in the city’s Kingsessing neighborhood, and now the police are seeking help from the public.

Video of the men sought in this incident, is available here.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the thieves exploited holes in the security of store at 6512 Woodland Avenue sometime overnight before the owner of the business opened on Sunday, June 18.

Police said that the day before the burglary, the business owner’s home in Delaware County was also burglarized, and in that incident, the keys to the cheese shop were stolen.

The owner, police said, found the store burglarized with no signs of forced entry.

According to police, officers in Delaware County have been investigating a series of residential and commercial burglaries that occurred between June 6 and June 18 and, they believe that the same individuals may be responsible for the theft from the store and at least one of the residential burglaries.

Police described both men as a heavy set Asian males. In one incident, caught on surveillance cameras, law enforcement officials described one male seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, red shoes and a green Eagles hat, while, the other wanted male also wore a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants, with black shoes and a black baseball hat.

Police are asking the public to make sure these thieves don't cut and run, by sharing information on the suspects. Call 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847. Also, police can be contacted anonymously here.