WATCH: Vandals tag van in East Passyunk

The Philadelphia Police are seeking help to identify the man in the "I don't call 911" T-shirt for vandalizing a parked vehicle. (Provided)

The Philadelphia Police are seeking help from the public to identify the man seen in surveillance footage vandalizing a parked vehicle in the city’s East Passyunk neighborhood.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on July 14, when two individuals were spotted on surveillance cameras walking along the 700 block of Mifflin Street.

At that time, as can be seen in the footage, a man wearing a T-shirt that reads “I don’t call 911” spray-paints the side of a parked van while a woman, who is seen walking with him, stops to watch the vandalism unfold.

After the incident, police said, both individuals fled south along Eighth Street.

The Philadelphia Police are asking anyone who may know the identities of those seen in this video to contact law enforcement officials via telephone at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847. Anonymous tips can also be made online here.