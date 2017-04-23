Five reported dead in midday Queens blaze

Five people, including at least two children, perished in a house fire in Queens Sunday afternoon, multiple media outlets reported.

A two-story house on 208th Street near 112th Avenue in Queens Village went up in flames around 2:10 p.m., officials said.

The FDNY continued to battle the flames two hours after the initial 911 call. Some reports indicated that the fire spread to the next building.

The FDNY was able to confirm six injuries to Metro.

The cause of the fire is under investigation as firefighters continue to try to subdue the flames and smoke. Some neighbors reported to NY1 that they had heard an explosion.

Check back here for updates to this developing story.