FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Two weeks of mediation between Lufthansa <LHAG.DE> and its pilots on pay contracts have come to an end without a conclusion, pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit said on Tuesday.

Mediator Gunter Pleuger will make his recommendation for how to resolve the row shortly, a spokesman for the union said.

Lufthansa had earlier said it would take a few days after talks concluded before the result of the mediation would be announced.

(Reporting by Peter Maushagen; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)