Mary Kay or Mary Jane: Letourneau's student-turned-husband files for separation

Being married to Mary Kay Letourneau and selling marijuana doesn’t mix, apparently.

Vili Fualaau, Letourneau’s sixth-grade-student-turned-husband, filed for separation from his wife in May, but he says they are still in love.

Fualaau, 33, said he wants to sell weed, but having a registered sex offender as his lawfully wedded wife puts a kink in his plans.

“It’s not necessarily what you think,” he told Radar Online. “Everything is fine between us.

“When you want to get licensed, they do background checks on both parties. If I decide to be a part of it, I have to be licensed, and I have to be vetted, and so does a spouse. She has a past. She has a history.”

Fualaau said they are still in love and happily together, but he said he believes the May 9 separation will make it easier for him to get a license to distribute “Cigaweed” marijuana cigarettes.

“All the rumors that you hear between us. It’s fine. Of course [we are still in love],” Fualaau said. “A piece of paper doesn’t break someone’s feelings!”

Letourneau, who began a sexual relationship with Fualaau while he was 12 and she was 34, served seven years in prison for having sex with Fualaau when he was her sixth-grade student in 1996. Letourneau, now 55, will be on the registered sex offender list for the rest of her life due to her conviction for felony child-rape.

The couple married in 2005. They have two daughters together; the first, Audrey, was conceived when Fualaau was 14. Letourneau has four children from her previous marriage.

Letourneau’s first husband, Steve, moved to Alaska with the children after Letourneau broke parole and became pregnant with Fualaau’s second child, Georgia, who was born in prison, ABC reported.

Fualaau said he’s been working under the name DJ Headline in the Seattle area, but he’s been looking to get into the game with another, now-legal, woman, “Mary Jane,” for a while.