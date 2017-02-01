WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. agency charged with protecting consumers' finances on Wednesday said it fined Mastercard Inc. and private company UniRush LLC $13 million for failures in October 2015 that prevented people from accessing paychecks and other deposits on their prepaid debit cards.

The companies will pay $10 million in restitution to the "tens of thousands" of customers who could not access funds and $3 million civil money penalty, according to the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)