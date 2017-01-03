Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly, a star of the U.S. cable network's primetime lineup, has decided to leave to join NBC News in a broad role that includes hosting a one-hour daytime news show, NBC announced on Tuesday.

Kelly will also anchor a Sunday night news show and take part in the network’s special political programing and other big-event coverage, an NBC News statement said.

Fox is a unit of Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox. Comcast Corp owns NBC News. The move was first reported by The New York Times.

Kelly joined Fox in 2004 as a Washington-based correspondent before rising to host prime-time show "The Kelly File." President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly criticized her as unfair after her questioning during a primary debate in the 2016 election campaign.