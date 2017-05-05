Melania Trump and Pamela Anderson: A faux-fur friendship

Many might think that first lady Melania Trump is navigating the waters of her new life in American politics alone, afraid and miserable, but at least she has a new bestie in Pamela Anderson.

Wait. What? Yes, Trump and the former “Baywatch” star, Playboy Playmate and lauded animal activist, who is an honorary PETA director, have become pen pals of sorts.

In February, Anderson sent Trump a faux-fur she designed specifically for the first lady with Only Me, a Russian company that makes faux fur. The tag of the black “eco-fur” lamb coat read “Only Me by Pamela Anderson for Melania Trump.” Anderson gifted Trump with the coat to thank her for choosing to wear a Ralph Lauren design on Inauguration Day as the design house stopped using fur in 2007.

“I’m so happy that you chose not to wear fur! As first lady, you will help set style trends, and by remaining compassionate with your choices, you will warm the hearts of many,” Anderson’s letter to Trump read, according to CNN.

Trump responded with a letter of her own to Anderson, who tweeted a photo of Trump’s note on official White House letterhead, which read, in part, “I am grateful for your support and encouraging words; they mean a great deal. Together, we can empower more women to stand up for their beliefs.”

@flotus

Dear Melania,

Thank you for your sweet note.

It is heartwarming to see you

manage your position with such beauty and grace.

Pamela pic.twitter.com/h9mmdqxp0h — Pamela Anderson (@pamfoundation) May 3, 2017

Trump, who was a longtime wearer of real fur, has changed her ways and “does not wear fur,” a White House staffer told CNN via email on Wednesday, but did not specify exactly when the first lady stopped.

Anderson’s collaboration with Only Me on Trump's coat isn't her first tie to Russia. Back in 2009, the activist wrote to Putin, who was then-prime minister, to laud him for banning the slaughter of baby seals, PETA.org reported.

Two years later, she worked with the animal-rights organization to urge Russia to also bar the importation of pelts from baby seals, which the country had imported 90 percent of from Canada, Anderson’s home country.

