After much speculation, America’s new first lady kicked off her Inauguration Day looks with a designer known for his all-American fashion.

Melania Trump was dressed in Ralph Lauren as she headed to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a morning church service with her husband, President-elect Donald Trump; Vice President-elect Mike Pence and their families.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the first lady-elect wore a pale blue cashmere double-face jacket with a dramatic cutaway collar over a matching sleek mock-turtleneck dress. She accented the getup with matching gloves and her signature sky-high heels.

The ensemble is drawing comparisons to Jacqueline Kennedy’s outfit from John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inauguration.