MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican central bank policymakers were unanimous in deciding to hike interest rates this month in a bid to cool inflation, and most flagged risks to the U.S.-Mexico relationship due to Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory in November.

Policymakers voted 5 to 0 to raise the bank's key rate by 50 basis points to 5.75 percent <MXCBIR=ECI> in their fifth hike this year, bringing borrowing costs to their highest since 2009, the minutes of their meeting showed on Thursday.

All members cited a deteriorating inflation outlook, after Trump's surprise victory sent the peso to fresh lows, fanning fears of a pick-up in consumer prices. Most members also saw increasing risks to growth.

"The election result in the United States has raised the risk of policies being adopted that could negatively affect the bilateral relationship between Mexico and said country," the majority of policymakers said, according to the minutes.

Trump has threatened to ditch a joint trade agreement between the United States and Mexico, as well as impose hefty tariffs on goods made in Mexico.

Data earlier this month showed inflation climbed to 3.48 percent in the first half of December, its fastest pace in two years and well above central bank's 3 percent target.

The majority of the board members said they expect inflation to creep up further next year but end 2017 within the bank's tolerance band of 2 to 4 percent.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Christine Murray; Editing by Alistair Bell)